Search underway for teenage boy missing in Cork Harbour

Olivia Kelleher

A search and rescue operation is underway in Passage West, Co Cork for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in Cork Harbour this afternoon.

The boy was swimming with his friends when he got in to difficulty earlier on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene at about 2pm.

The search is being co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard, and also involves the Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Mallow Search and Rescue, Crosshaven RNLI, Gardaí, paramedics and firefighters.

Boat owners in the area are also searching for the boy in a voluntary capacity and locals are walking around the Passage West area scanning the water.

Members of the Naval search have also joined the search amid growing concern for the welfare of the teenager.