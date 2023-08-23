Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 17:22

Body of man found on riverbank outside Limerick City

The area is known locally as “Meelick Light”, located about 1.5km downriver from Limerick City in Co Clare.
David Raleigh

The body of a man has been recovered along the River Shannon by members of the Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service (LMSRS).

Members of the voluntary LMSRS were conducting a routine sweep of the River Shannon on two jet skis and a boat this afternoon, when they came upon the body of the male on a bank of the River, around 1pm.

LMSRS personnel transported the body by boat to the service’s slipway, situated off the Dock Road, Limerick City, where it was met by Gardai and transported by road to the morgue University Hospital Limerick.

The Garda Press Office has been contacted for comment.

University Hospital LimerickLimerickRiver ShannonMarine Search and Rescue Service
