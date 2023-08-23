New York Rose Róisín Wiley wins Rose of Tralee 2023

Kenneth Fox

Róisín Wiley has won the 2023 International Rose of Tralee, becoming the first Rose representing New York to take the title.

She was presented with her sash by the 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy just after 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old is a VP of National Sales at a consumer marketing company, working with customers to support them to plan and execute strategic digital & in-store campaigns.

Her parents, Eddie & Majella, were born and raised in Templeglantine and Kilmallock and immigrated to New York in their 20s, building a life in Westchester, NY.

Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas made the announcement live from Kerry Sports Academy at MTU to local and global audiences following two nights.

Over the course of both nights, viewers tuned in from countries including Australia, France, Germany, Ukraine and the United States.

The celebrations were instant as Róisín was whisked away to the streets of Tralee, where she will be presented to the town of Tralee and serenaded in front of the thousands of people that have lined out for Midnight Madness and a fireworks display.

Following the announcement, a shocked Róisín said; “I'm speechless. I'm so thankful, and I'm so excited to represent my class and I hope I do them all justice. Growing up as an Irish-American in New York, I'm so proud to represent Ireland in New York and to stand as a formal figure now I'm so, so honoured.”

As the 2023 Rose of Tralee, Róisín will enjoy an extensive prize package that includes:

World travel prize valued at €25,000

Kia Niro plug-in hybrid for her year

Complimentary accommodation at the 4-star Meadowlands Hotel every time she returns to Tralee during her year

Sean Taaffe Hair and Beauty will provide hair styling to the Rose of Tralee during her year

TRND BTY will provide make up products and application

Kerry County Council will host the Rose of Tralee, and a guest, to a weeklong holiday in The Kingdom

32 International Roses from communities across Ireland and around the world took part in the 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival.