Triathlon Ireland says it did not sanction Ironman event

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 21:43

James Cox

Triathlon Ireland says it did not sanction the Ironman race in Cork in which two athletes died.

Brendan Wall, 44, from Meath, who lived in the UK, and 65-year-old Ivan Chittenden from Canada got into difficulty during the swimming event in Youghal yesterday morning.

In a statement released tonight, the national governing body for triathlon in Ireland said - in line with normal practice - its technical officials carried out a safety assessment before the race.

However, due to the adverse conditions, they told event organisers it was not possible to sanction the race.

Triathlon Ireland says it would not be appropriate to comment further while an investigation is ongoing - and expressed its condolences to families of the two participants who died.

