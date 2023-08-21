Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 17:59

Open verdict returned at inquest into death of Mayo teen who died post vaccine

The Coroner for Mayo Pat O'Connor ruled out any link between the boy's vaccination and his death.
Open verdict returned at inquest into death of Mayo teen who died post vaccine

Louise Roseingrave

The inquest into the death of a boy who died 24 days after his covid vaccine has concluded with an open verdict.

The Coroner for Mayo Pat O'Connor ruled out any link between the boy's vaccination and his death.

Joseph McGinty (14) The Valley, Achill Island, collapsed at home around 5am on the morning of September 13 2021. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

The medical cause of death was given as profound adrenal pathology consistent with Addison's Disease.

At Swinford Courthouse in Co Mayo, the Coroner issued three recommendations arising from medical evidence heard at the inquest.

These included full resourcing for staff and equipment at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) where Joseph McGinty received treatment.  Mr O'Connor recommended that a Bereavement Officer be available for those bereaved following a death at at MUH.

The family's legal team had made submissions seeking a verdict of medical misadventure.

The family's solicitor requested permission to read out a statement on their behalf in court, but the Coroner did not allow this.

The inquiry heard three days of evidence last month, from witnesses including Pfizer’s director of vaccines Dr Gillian Ellsbury.

The inquest before Coroner Pat O’Connor heard the schoolboy had been vomiting after meals intermittently for up to four months before he died.

He received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on August 20th at Breaffy House Resort Vaccination Centre.

The Coroner said that based on the evidence, statements and reports before him, there was no connection between the administration of the vaccine and the teen's death 24 days later.

More in this section

New electricity provider Yuno Energy claims to offer cheapest prices in Irish market New electricity provider Yuno Energy claims to offer cheapest prices in Irish market
Belfast neurologist to face new fitness to practise hearing Belfast neurologist to face new fitness to practise hearing
Youth charged with murder of man in west Dublin remanded in custody Youth charged with murder of man in west Dublin remanded in custody
Covid vaccineMayo University HospitalIreland
Limerick residents oppose SVP facility claiming area has too many homeless services

Limerick residents oppose SVP facility claiming area has too many homeless services

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more