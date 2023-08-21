Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 15:49

Youth charged with murder of man in west Dublin remanded in custody

John Mulrooney, 18, of Manorfield Green, Clonee, Dublin, is accused of murdering Aaron Keating on June 13th at Main Street in Ongar.
Youth charged with murder of man in west Dublin remanded in custody

Tom Tuite

A youth charged with the murder of a man in Ongar, west Dublin, in June, has been further remanded in custody.

John Mulrooney, 18, of Manorfield Green, Clonee, Dublin, is accused of murdering Aaron Keating on June 13th at Main Street in Ongar.

Mr Keating, who was in his 40s and from Blanchardstown, suffered severe wounds and was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused was 17, a minor, and could not be identified in media coverage of the case when it first came before the Dublin Children's Court on June 16th.

The usual Children's Act reporting restrictions applied at that time, and he was remanded in custody.

However, the reporting restrictions ceased after he turned 18 last month.

He appeared again at the Dublin Children's Court and was further remanded in custody to appear again on September 15 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The State has to complete a book of evidence before the court grants a trial order.

Mr Keating was known to the State services and lived in local private supported accommodation for several years. A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to his family.

Detective Sergeant Garda Mark Murphy had said that when the teen was charged, "there was no reply to the charge after caution".

More in this section

What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Man in court on terror charges linked to PSNI data breach Man in court on terror charges linked to PSNI data breach
Belfast neurologist to face new fitness to practise hearing Belfast neurologist to face new fitness to practise hearing
MinorWest DublinIrelandChildren's ActOngar stabbingJohn Mulrooney
New electricity provider Yuno Energy claims to offer cheapest prices in Irish market

New electricity provider Yuno Energy claims to offer cheapest prices in Irish market

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more