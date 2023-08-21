Skellig Michael being plagued by drones, helicopters and boats

Ken Foxe

The country’s most famous heritage site has been plagued by close-flying helicopters, drones, and unauthorised attempted landings by boat.

Skellig Michael, off the Co Kerry coast, has become increasingly popular since its starring role in the most recent series of Star Wars movies.

However, that has created its very own ‘dark side’ since the rock was reopened to visitors in May, according to written reports from the supervisors and guides on the island.

A location report from early May reported how two helicopters had been spotted circling the island while a yacht had also tried to land, but had been turned back by guides.

That same week, diving ribs were observed around the island with some of the divers having landed on the Skelligs “out of sight of guides”.

The report said: “[Staff member] met five at monastery and advised of conditions and need to depart.”

The following week in mid-May, activity on the island was at a minimum due to poor weather conditions with one arrival by a boat described as “very uncertain” due to swells and tides.

In early June, a private helicopter was again reported in close proximity to the island, despite rules in place banning such flights to protect fragile national monuments.

A more detailed report from early June said more than 2,300 people had visited the island during the second half of May.

It said that it was “gratifying” to see the Skellig’s bird population of gannets seemed to have recovered strongly after being hit badly by avian flu last autumn.

The report said several yachts and ribs had attempted landings but most had been “intercepted” and sent back to the mainland.

“One cruise ship sailed by very near to the island,” said the report, “private helicopters, possibly the same one, flew by the island, and very near to the monastery during visitors’ talks.”

It also said a drone had been spotted flying from the monastery with the person operating it told to bring it down safely, and that their use was banned.

The supervisor’s report also said there were a couple of occasions when visitors had to be advised not to continue the steep climb up to the monastic site after becoming “unsteady” on their feet.

“On all occasions, these requests were complied with,” it said.

Later in June, four kayaks were reported to have landed as well as a dive boat but all of them were “sent off” without any major issues.

The same report also said another helicopter and a light airplane had been spotted flying close to the island, with the chopper so close it disrupted a talk being given to visitors.

Later reports from that month detailed further helicopter flights, a drone being flown in the Monk’s Garden, another drone sighting, as well as multiple unauthorised landings by a variety of boats.

One report said: “Drone over monastery … [staff] found it difficult to source operator at first. Eventually brought down in Christ’s Saddle.”

In late June, conditions around the island were reported to be poor and on one day, a dinghy adrift with five people aboard was encountered on the journey to the Skelligs before being towed to safety.

The very bad weather continued into early July with very few visitors of any kind reported, according to records released under FOI.

A spokesperson for the OPW said: “Sceilg Mhichíl is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site in the care and protection of the Office of Public Works and the ownership of the Department of Housing.

“Heritage Services have a no flying of drones policy in place over national monuments sites, which includes Sceilg Mhichíl. The flying of helicopters in proximity to the island is also prohibited.”