Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 06:22

Man, 50, in court for possessing documents following PSNI data breach

Chief Constable believes information could be used by dissident republicans to target police officers.
Man, 50, in court for possessing documents following PSNI data breach

By PA Reporters

A man charged with possessing documents following a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) data breach will appear in court on Monday.

PSNI said the 50-year-old, who has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists and possession of articles for use in terrorism, will appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court.

Personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was published earlier this month following an error by a junior member of staff in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Details released included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed last week that dissident republicans had access to the information and he believed it would be used to intimidate and target police.

A document posted close to the Sinn Féin office in the Falls Road, Belfast, included information about a substantial number of police officers and staff, although their names had been removed.

Multiple data breaches have come to light, including the loss of a police officer’s laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle.

A 39-year-old man detained in relation to the breach following a search in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Wednesday has been released on bail.

More in this section

Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Co Cork Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Co Cork
Modern home with panoramic views of Croagh Patrick and Clew Bay for €925,000 Modern home with panoramic views of Croagh Patrick and Clew Bay for €925,000
Man dies after crash involving car and e-scooters in Louth Man dies after crash involving car and e-scooters in Louth
UlsterPSNIcolerainePSNI data breach
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more