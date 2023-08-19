Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 07:37

Elon Musk says ability to block other X accounts may be removed in future

Mr Musk, owner of the platform which was formerly named Twitter, said users will still be able to block someone from sending them direct messages.
By PA Reporter

Users of the social media platform X will not be able to block people from seeing their posts or commenting on them in future, Elon Musk has said.

Mr Musk, owner of the platform which was formerly named Twitter, said users will still be able to block someone from sending them direct messages (DMs).

In a reply on X, Mr Musk said: “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs.”

He later added: “It makes no sense.”

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey suggested he agreed with removing the option to block, replying: “100%. Mute only”.

The X help centre currently says blocked accounts cannot follow you, view your tweets when logged in (unless they report you, and your tweets mention them), find your tweets in search or send direct messages to you.

They are also unable to view your following or followers lists, likes or lists when logged in, view a Moment you have created, add your account to their lists or tag you in a photo.

Mute is a feature that allows users to remove an account’s posts from their timeline without unfollowing or blocking that account.

 

Users also no longer receive push or SMS notifications from any muted account.

The user’s posts remain visible to the muted account.

Mr Musk’s proposal has prompted concern from many X users including Auschwitz Memorial which replied: “Failing to address the antisemitic and Holocaust denial comments that appear under our posts commemorating the victims of Auschwitz would be a disservice to their memory.

“We’ve chosen to block users who promote denial and hatred.”

The account, which commemorates victims of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, added: “Blocking users isn’t a mere action; it’s a practical measure.

“Often, reporting accounts that spread hostility remains an unanswered call.”

Removing a feature which allows users to block other accounts could potentially violate the terms and conditions of stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play, the BBC reported.

Taking away facilities to filter harassment or bullying could mean X is no longer downloadable from those stores.

