Boy who died after being struck by a car remembered for his smile and warm personality

Olivia Kelleher

A second class pupil who died in hospital on Wednesday four days after he was struck by a car while cycling in Carrigaline, Co Cork has been remembered as a youngster whose "smile and personality lit up every room he entered."

André Ladeiro attended Owenabue Educate Together National School in Carrigaline. He was involved in an accident on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout shortly after 9am last Saturday.

He was with a parent and a younger sibling when the accident occurred.

In a statement management at his school said that they were "shocked and devastated" at the loss of a much loved pupil.

" André joined us in September 2020, the very first day the school opened. From the day he started his journey with us, he brought joy into every room he entered. André was a bright, curious boy who above all else was unfailingly kind. André’s smile and personality lit up every room he entered, and every person he met was better for having met him.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his parents, Filipa & Cesar, his brother Tomás and all of André’s extended family and friends. You are all in our thoughts. André’s family have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

André Ladeiro

"Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated. Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) are supporting and advising the school in our efforts to assist our school community at this time.

"Our hearts are broken. The world has lost an incredible young man. André, you will never be forgotten. May you rest in peace."

It is understood that the parents of the young boy are natives of Portugal who have been based in Carrigaline for several years. André (8) was due back to school in a matter of days.

He was initially transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment but was later taken to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin where he passed away.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath said the passing of the popular local child was "truly devastating and heart breaking."

"A little angel has passed on. There has been an outpouring of support for the family since this dreadful incident last Saturday morning and I know this will continue in to the weeks and months ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends."

A Carrigaline Community Notice Board on Facebook was inundated with messages of sympathy from parents in the area. One parent said André was "an extremely cheerful and loving boy" who gave all of his friends "smiles and laughs."

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Cork Road area near Carrigaline between 9am and 9.30am last Saturday are asked to make this footage available to investigating officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.