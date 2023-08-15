Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 13:42

Laois restaurant offering 'bring your own plate' discount

The Hare’s Corner near Mountmellick launched the initiative for takeaway orders to save on the price of containers
A restaurant in Co Laois has come up with a novel idea for customers to save on the cost of their takeaway by bringing their own plates.

The Laois Nationalist reports the Hare's Corner in Irishtown, just outside Mountmellick, shared on Facebook that it would be offering a discount on takeaway orders for those who choose to bring their own dinnerware to transport the food.

The owners said food containers have recently gone up in price, and the measure would allow them to avoid passing those costs on to customers.

"We have noticed over the past few weeks that the amount of takeaway dinners has increased significantly.

"With the times that we are living in this also means a higher cost for packaging," the post on the restaurant's Facebook page said.

"But we did a little brainstorming and decided that instead of putting extra cost on customers that we would try and cut the majority of packaging out and give the customer back the cost of the containers.

"So we are introducing a 'bring your plate' for takeaways only."

The post said the cost of packaging will be deducted from the order price, and clarified the restaurant will wrap the order for customers, joking that they "haven't lost the plot altogether".

"It's one way of kicking price increases in the bum," the restaurant added.

