Emergency services attend fire in Newbridge

Sarah Slater

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire near a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

It is understood the fire broke out around midday in the Moorefield area.

It is believed a car may have caught fire in the drive-thru section of the restaurant.

Gardaí are at the scene, along with several firefighters and a water tanker has also being deployed.

"Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Moorefield Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare earlier today," a garda statement confirmed.

"There are no reported injuries at this time and the road remains closed.

"An Garda Síochána is advising motorists to please use an alternative route," the statement added.

Local residents and businesses are being advised to keep their windows closed due to fumes.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.