Missing dog in Carlow runs over 25km to Laois pub where she was born

A missing Carlow dog was near the Laois pub where she was born, after escaping from her home in Milford more than 25km away.

Fluffy, who was born at Headen’s pub in Spink, was finally reunited with her family, after a tireless community effort lasting three weeks.

As reported by the Carlow Nationalist, Fluffy was born in the village near Abbeyleix eight years ago and has been a beloved pet for the Doyle family in Ballygowan, Milford, since she was a pup.

Fluffy never returned to Spink throughout those eight years. Yet somehow, after running away during a thunderstorm on 17th July, she turned up in the village two days later.

Bowls of food were left out and prayers were recited but, each time she came within reach of capture, Fluffy bolted off into the distance.

Owners Gary and Nicola Doyle, whose children Willow (13) and Talon (9) were devastated after Fluffy’s escape, travelled over to Spink regularly with other family members as they tried to track down the runaway dog.

There were sightings of the escapee nearly every day but, each time, it was a case of ‘so near and yet so far’ as she continued to avoid the search parties.

Eventually, Fluffy was spotted in a derelict quarry just a few hundred metres from Headen’s pub. Gary approached her and called out before standing stock still, to avoid startling the pet into another rapid departure. To his delight, Fluffy began to walk towards him wagging her tail, the end of her big adventure at last.

Nicola said : “The community in Spink has been incredible. Everyone knew about Fluffy and they were leaving out food and water and doing everything they could to help find her.

“We want to thank the whole community, because they have touched our hearts and spirits throughout the past three weeks. We have met some lovely people whom we genuinely cannot thank enough.”