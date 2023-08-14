Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 14:23

People with deposit accounts in Irish banks 'getting a raw deal'

“We've had substantial levels of increases from the European Central Bank and I think external parties have to order banks to act correctly," financial expert Padraic Kissane said.
People with deposit accounts in Irish banks 'getting a raw deal'

Vivienne Clarke

People with deposit accounts in Irish banks are “getting a raw deal” according to financial expert Padraic Kissane.

“We've had substantial levels of increases from the European Central Bank and I think the entire banking sector in Ireland is now nearly becoming banking by order, that external parties have to order banks to act correctly,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Such behaviour by the banks was disappointing, he said. “Depositors are getting a raw deal here.”

There was over €150 billion on deposit in banks in Ireland, most of that on demand, which is the lowest interest rate achievable.

This was because there was a carryover in the mindset of people who were concerned about “getting burned.”

The purchasing value of money on deposit was decreasing quite rapidly because of inflation, he warned.

Depositors should be paid appropriately for their money, he urged. “At the moment, they're not being paid appropriately.”

It would be difficult to restore long term trust in the banks, he said. Their behaviour would indicate that they were not being fair to customers.

People were just asking for a fair return. It should be easier to invest in the EU and avail of some of the better interest rates being offered by banks in France and Belgium.

More in this section

PSNI data leak document 'posted on wall' near Sinn Féin office PSNI data leak document 'posted on wall' near Sinn Féin office
IFCO in dispute over leaking complaint about Banshees of Inisherin IFCO in dispute over leaking complaint about Banshees of Inisherin
Renewed appeal made for information on 'Sligo Man' found 14 years ago Renewed appeal made for information on 'Sligo Man' found 14 years ago
EUCentral BankBanksIrelanddeposit accountsintest rates
Teen charged over 'extremely violent' robbery on tourist in Temple Bar

Teen charged over 'extremely violent' robbery on tourist in Temple Bar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more