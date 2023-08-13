Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 14:46

Irish tourists face increased fines for street drinking in Barcelona

City hall chiefs have raised the fine for street boozing to a maximum of €600.
Natalia Penza

Irish holidaymakers have been warned they face increased fines in Barcelona if they are caught drinking in the street as part of a crackdown on uncivil behaviour.

The sanction for going to the toilet where you shouldn’t has jumped from €200 to €300.

The fines for graffitiing public buildings has also gone up – from €300 to €500.

The new penalties came into force on Friday following a council announcement a fortnight ago.

Barcelona’s deputy mayor for security, Albert Battle, said fines were being increased to stamp out the sensation of “impunity.”

He added: “Our priority is to bring order to everything that happens in public spaces.

“Following the Covid pandemic public spaces are being used more intensively and this has had consequences we need to deal with.

“The objectives of our maintenance plans revolve around guaranteeing civility in the city by increasing the financial sanctions for uncivil practices.”

Barcelona brought its new fines regime into force as another Spanish council warned it would hit locals and holidaymakers in their pocket if they bought items off unlicensed street sellers.

Town hall chiefs in Torrevieja south of Alicante on the Costa Blanca announced an information campaign about its fines of €200 for people purchasing goods from so-called ‘looky looky’ men.

A spokesman said it was felt important issues relating to demand as well as supply should be targeted.

He added: “Part of this campaign is about informing citizens, and especially tourists, who may not be aware of the fines.”

