Luxury countryside retreat for Dublin commuters on the market for €1.45m

Michael Bolton

Based in rural Ellickstown in Co Meath, Avondale offers you the best of both worlds – a countryside retreat with a number of big urban centres nearby.

This A-rated home is just a few minutes’ drive from Dunboyne village with Dublin city centre and Blanchardstown both easily accessible via the N3 and M50.

Built in 2019, and set on 1.4 acres of gardens, this property has real country feel. The home offers excellent road frontage with its electric gates providing extra security.

When you walk through the front door you are greeted by an open plan entrance hall with oak wooden floors and fully panelled walls. This leads to a lounge which has a feature limestone fireplace with inset wood burning stove.

The dining room features a solid oak shaker style kitchen hand painted with Helen Turkington shades with Neptune lighting. It has a breakfast island with Quartz countertop and sliding patio doors which lead to the rear garden.

There is also a pantry area with fitted shelves and presses and a utility room with a range of floor to ceiling fitted press units, incorporating a laundry chute from the first floor.

The family room can be accessed from the kitchen via hidden sliding double doors and also has double doors to the rear garden.

The rest of the downstairs area features a guest WC and a play-room/bedroom with en-suite.

Upstairs there is an open plan landing with double doors which lead onto a south-westerly facing balcony area.

There are also four bedrooms, three of which have built-in wardrobes while the master features his and hers separate walk-in wardrobes with fitted rails and shelves, as well as an en-suite that boasts a walk-in shower and built-in press units.

There is a large limestone porcelain tiled patio area to the rear, as well as a detached garage measuring 40sqm which is suitable for many uses.

The property has an EV car charger pre-installed and benefits from an air to water heating system with heat recovery unit, triple glazed windows, underfloor heating on both floors, a private well and security gates with an intercom system.

Avondale is on the market for €1.45 million through Newboyne Estates. For more information visit myhome.ie.