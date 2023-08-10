Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 20:45

Elizabeth Ndudi wins long jump gold for Ireland at European Under-20s

The Dundrum athlete came out on top in the long jump with a jump of 6.56 metres.
Elizabeth Ndudi has become Ireland’s first-ever field gold medalist at the European Under-20 Championships in Jerusalem.

European Athletics U20 Championships Jerusalem - Day Four
Elizabeth Ndudi won Ireland's first gold medal in a field event at the European Under-20s. Photo: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics

Her distance is also a new Irish under-20 record.

Ndudi’s victory now brings to 24 the number of medals Ireland has ever won at under-20 level, half of which have been won since 2017.

European Athletics U20 Championships Jerusalem - Day Four
Elizabeth Ndudi poses with her gold medal. Photo: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images for European Athletics

“I’m in shock, I’m amazed how well the event went for me,” Ndudi told The Irish Times. “I was confident in myself coming in here, but it’s a huge improvement and to do it in such a high competition makes the national record so special.”

