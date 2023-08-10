Tenant notices to quit increase to 5,700 in second quarter after eviction ban ends

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Landlords notified the Residential Tenancies Board of 5,735 notices of termination (NoTs) in the second quarter of the year, following the ending of a temporary moratorium on no-fault evictions.

There were 4,753 NoTs issued in the first quarter of the year and 4,329 in the last quarter of 2022.

Of the 5,735 NoTs in Q2, the majority (63.3 per cent) were in cases where the landlord intends to sell the property.

A breach of tenant obligations was cited in 16.1 per cent of cases.

In 2.6 per cent of cases, no reason was given or the reason given was not specified in the appropriate legislation.

Just over 85 per cent of the NoTs in Q2 fall due before the end of this year.

The Government ended the eviction ban on April 1st, saying to extend it would have made the rental crisis worse.

On Thursday, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said: “These figures show that the number of people at risk of homelessness is set to grow in the coming months leading to further rises in homelessness.

“Government must immediately reintroduce the ban on no-fault evictions until such time as the numbers of people in emergency accommodation starts to fall.

“They need to deliver an additional quantum of social and affordable housing specifically for those in emergency accommodation utilising emergency planning powers and new building technologies.

“And they must ramp up the social and cost rental tenant-in-situ schemes.”

While there is a legal obligation on landlords to submit notices, they are self-reported and the RTB figures contain only what it has received.

Notices also cannot be interpreted as directly correlating to one tenant or tenancy as they may either be sent to each tenant in a residency or to the tenancy as a whole.

The Government has previously criticised the opposition for directly linking NoTs with evictions.

Speaking to reporters in south Mayo, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the service of an NoT does not always result in an eviction taking place.

In addition, he noted that not all notices served and copied to the RTB will be valid and tenants can dispute validity to the board.

Mr Varadkar said: “Also, the vast majority of people on whom a notice to quit is served are able to find alternative accommodation, somewhere else to rent.

“There are new tenancies being created all the time and that is encouraging too.

“I think the difficulty with the temporary eviction ban when it was in place was it didn’t reduce homelessness, and furthered the problem so that it became worse nature.

“And that’s not a solution, unfortunately. The solution is through more supply, it’s through the development of cost rental, which is government-provided affordable rent rental, it’s increasing the amount of social housing that we build, and also putting in place those rent pressure zones so people’s rents don’t increase by too much.”