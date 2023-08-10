Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 12:08

Arrests made after firearm seized in Mullingar

The seizure was part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the area
Arrests made after firearm seized in Mullingar

Muireann Duffy

Two men have been arrested after a firearm was seized in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity in the area, a plain clothes Garda patrol directed a car of interest to stop on Wednesday.

The car failed to stop for a period of time, and when the vehicle did stop, a male occupant fled the vehicle.

The man, aged in his 30s, was chased by gardaí and was subsequently arrested.

A bag which he has discarded during the chase was recovered and found to contain a firearm and ammunition which were seized.

A second occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 50s, was also arrested.

Both men were taken to a Garda station in Co Westmeath where they remain detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Follow-up searches at residential properties in the Mullingar area have since been conducted and a number of items of evidence have been seized.

