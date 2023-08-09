Family of Irish man who disappeared in Australia nearly 30 years ago still looking for answers

Sarah Slater

The family of an Irish man who disappeared in Australia 27 years ago are “still” looking for answers as to what happened to him.

Gerard Mooney (36) immigrated to Australia from Dublin and settled in Marrickville Sydney. He was last seen May 14th, 1996, when he paid his rent at a local real estate agent. He had been living in Australia nine years prior to his disappearance.

Mr Mooney’s bank accounts were never touched, and a police search of his Marrickville residence found all his personal belongings intact, including his passport. His bike was discovered in a lane near his rental property four days after he was last seen.

Police in New South Wales have said the file on Mr Mooney’s disappearance still remains active and “Gerard's family still follow from Ireland and still need answers”.

The Dubliner was an accomplished cyclist and often rode to the printers in Banksmeadow where he worked. Police tried to determine how his bike ended up in the lane.

When Mr Mooney did not show up to work the day after he was last seen, his work colleagues thought he had quit. His family began to worry when his father Sean celebrated his 80th birthday and his brother Brian got married without any contact from Gerard.

Mr Mooney’s sisters travelled to Sydney at the request of the local police to help with the search at the time of his disappearance and to identify what was missing from his flat, where he left virtually all his belongings except a rucksack and his wallet.