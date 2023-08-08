Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 13:53

Deferring increase to toll charges to be considered in budget discussions

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers say his department is conscious of the impact it will have on people already struggling with living costs.
Michael Bolton

The Government will consider deferring an increase to toll charges in its budget negotiations.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers say his department is conscious of the impact it will have on people already struggling with living costs.

Mr Chambers says the Government is committed to spending €360 million a year on active travel projects - and more money will be spent in the coming years.

he was speaking as the new Greenway Bridge was officially opened to the public, completing a 108km of Greenway between Athlone Castle and Maynooth.

In recent days, it was reported that from January trips on the M50, M4, M7 and M8 will increase by 20 cent, and journeys on the M3 by 10 cent.

Mr Chambers outlines why this increase has been mooted.

"Well the toll increases are linked to the consumer price index. Where the consumer prince index increases with inflation that's built in with contracts.

"However, I recognise as minister that a second toll increase in the space of six months would put many motorists in a difficult position, and I think it will have to form part of the wider budgetary discussions that the Government will be having in the coming weeks

