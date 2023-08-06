Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 12:13

Historic house in Newport, Co Mayo crying out for revamp

The land was originally part of the Westport estate
Historic house in Newport, Co Mayo crying out for revamp

Michael Bolton

Treanlaur Lodge in Newport, Co Mayo, is a former hunting and fishing lodge which sits in a beautiful rural setting, but is crying out for a renovation to give it a new lease of life.

The lodge offers endless potential, given its superb elevated position surrounded on all sides by forest, stream and lake.

The land was originally part of the Westport estate, and the lodge was built around 1860 by a Captain Laprimaudaye, and remained in his family until the turn of the century.

After two owners, it was bought by Arthur Guinness & Co. Ltd in 1965, when it was used for salmon research. It was donated to the State in the 1980s, when the lodge itself was given to An Óige (Irish youth hostels) and ran successfully until 2007.

While it is in need of a great deal of modernisation and renovation, it is secure and dry, so could quickly be made liveable by any eager buyers.

The detached, six-bay, two-storey stone-rendered building is on the market for €325,000

It has four large bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, with another on the half landing.

Downstairs consists of an entrance hallway, four large reception rooms, a pantry, a toilet and a good-sized kitchen.

A stream runs all along the western side, and on the south side only a road separates the property from Lough Feagh, which is a 5km lake renowned for salmon fishing.

More in this section

Three arrested after cocaine worth €4.2m seized in Cork Three arrested after cocaine worth €4.2m seized in Cork
Eight people evacuated from homes in Dublin after flooding Eight people evacuated from homes in Dublin after flooding
AI will impact next election, parties need agreed approach, says Senator AI will impact next election, parties need agreed approach, says Senator
MayoPropertyrenovationNewportTreanlaur Lodge
Motorcyclist killed in Co Wicklow collision

Motorcyclist killed in Co Wicklow collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more