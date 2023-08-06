Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 09:14

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of stories from the DAA going to court over nighttime flight restrictions to a Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin coalition being boosted by the latest opinion poll.
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of stories from the DAA going to court over nighttime flight restrictions to a Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin coalition being boosted by the latest opinion poll.

The Business Post report the DAA will seek a court injunction over a dispute with Fingal County Council over nighttime flights.

The Sunday Independent report that the latest opinion poll shows the possibility of a Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil coalition in the next general election.

In the UK, a striking picture of an emotional Helen Housby dominates the front page of the Sunday Times as the England netball team celebrates getting through to its first ever World Cup final.

The newspaper’s main front page story suggests Home Secretary Suella Braverman believes Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is now the biggest threat to Britain’s national security.

The Sunday Telegraph also focuses on security with the claim that Chinese electric cars imported to help Britain reach net zero targets could allow Beijing to spy on British citizens.

Ms Braverman also features on the Sunday Express front page which reports that she has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s “cronies” of trying to sabotage asylum laws.

The Independent alleges thousands of asylum claims are being removed from the system by the government after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to clear the backlog.

The Mail on Sunday reports analysis that says bosses of firms which have fuelled the cost-of-living crisis have raked in more than £100 million in pay and perks.

In the Sunday Mirror, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver backs calls for free school meals to be provided to struggling children all year round rather than just in term time.

An investigation by The Observer finds the majority of prisons are providing inadequate conditions or unacceptable treatment in a system which the newspaper says is in crisis.

On a lighter note, the Daily Star on Sunday jokes about Britain’s wet and windy summer by suggesting people will be “stunned” when sunshine and soaring temperatures arrive this week.

More in this section

Eight people evacuated from homes in Dublin after flooding Eight people evacuated from homes in Dublin after flooding
AI will impact next election, parties need agreed approach, says Senator AI will impact next election, parties need agreed approach, says Senator
Three arrested after cocaine worth €4.2m seized in Cork Three arrested after cocaine worth €4.2m seized in Cork
mail on sundaySunday TimesIndependentpresssunday independentEditionsDaily StarBusiness PostSunday ExpressSunday MirrorSunday TelegraphSunday Mail
'Through the Briars': The trial of Noel Long

'Through the Briars': The trial of Noel Long

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more