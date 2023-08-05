Motorcyclist killed in Co Wicklow collision

Muireann Duffy

A motorcyclist has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Wicklow on Saturday afternoon.

The collision, involving a car and a motorbike, happened on the R752 at Ballybeg, Rathnew shortly after 4pm.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí confirmed no other injuries were reported from the collision.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination of the scene takes place. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly road users with dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Wicklow Garda station on 0404-67107, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.