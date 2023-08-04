Man charged after €100,000 of drugs seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have seized approximately €100,000 worth of suspected drugs and arrested one man during an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North on Thursday.

A total of seven premises were searched in the Dublin 5 and Dublin 13 areas yesterday afternoon. The searches were conducted by the District Drugs Units in Raheny and Coolock, with assistance from the Community Policing Unit, Street Crime Unit and National Dog Unit.

During the course of the searches, quantities of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine were seized. The estimated value of drugs seized is approximately €100,000. The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man, aged in his 20s was arrested during the course of the operation, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in North Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Friday 4th August at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.