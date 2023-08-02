Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 18:33

Man arrested in Rosslare over seizure of cocaine worth €9.3 million

The drugs were recovered by Revenue Customs Officers when a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry at the port was stopped and searched.

Kenneth Fox

A man has been arrested at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford after a seizure of cocaine worth €9.3 million.

The drugs were recovered by Revenue Customs Officers when a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry at the port was stopped and searched.

Approximately 133kg of suspected cocaine was seized by Revenue Customs Service with an estimated value of €9.3 million.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in County Wexford where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Thousands to be affected by boil water notice amid trade union dispute
'Reckless act' slammed as pipe bomb explodes in east Belfast alley
Weather dominates as Google reveals Ireland's top searches over 20 years

Arrest warrant ordered for ex-Sinn Féin staffer charged with child sex offences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more