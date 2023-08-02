Domhnall Gleeson: I don’t feel the need to apologise for having a famous father

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Domhnall Gleeson has said he cannot apologise for being the son of a famous actor but acknowledged nepotism can be a factor in the success of some stars.

The son of Banshees Of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson told the PA news agency that “luck” is another of several elements behind making it as an actor.

Asked if it was fair to say that the children of established actors had an easier path into the industry or whether this undermined their own work, Domhnall Gleeson said: “I think both things can be true.

“Like, it would be ridiculous to not be aware of and acknowledge that the fact my father is an actor has had an effect on both how I see myself in the industry and the possibilities presented about whether it’s a possible path, for example.”

The Star Wars and The Patient actor added: “And just having met people and stuff like that, that does provide a different sort of access.

“There are truths to how far that access can take you.”

Actors Brian Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and their father Brendan Gleeson attend a photocall at the Olympia Theatre ahead of the 2015 run of The Walworth Farce (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, he said there are other factors in his success in the acting industry that came from “other privileges”.

“I would say that being able to live at home into my 20s and rent when I wasn’t working, and not getting enough work to be able to get by, I would say that had just as big an impact – but I could be wrong about that.

“But like, having some money like available to me, was a huge thing that’s another privilege that I’ve had.

“And to me being able to stick the course because I didn’t have to pay rent all the time or go and work somewhere to the extent I wasn’t able to do auditions or tapes, for example … also had an impact.

Gleeson also noted that other children of Hollywood stars have not been successful themselves.

“There’s a luck required whether you have access or not, whether nepotism has benefitted you consciously or unconsciously.

“I think recognising that you were a part of a system, you’ve been lucky already and then you’ve had the access and all the rest of it.

“Like I can’t apologise for who I am. And I don’t intend to.

Domhnall Gleeson is raising money for hospice care (Niall Carson/PA)

“I also know that I worked very hard and I also know that there are plenty of children of very successful actors who want to go into acting and it has not worked out for them, so I think both things can be true.

Gleeson pointed out that there were times it was “really difficult” for his father to be an actor.

“He wasn’t working immediately and all the time.

“There were tough times and he had a family. My mother was the one with the steady job for a long time.

“That was also the reality I saw growing up, knowing both sides of it – and that’s a man that’s considered to have a very successful career. There’s still a side that’s really flipping tough.”

He said his brother Brian Gleeson had also “worked for every bit of what he has”.

“So, I don’t feel the need to apologise for it either or say that’s the only reason because I’ve seen that up close and I don’t believe it to be the case.”

Gleeson said he has “loved” working with his father and brothers on a number of projects. Both he and his father appeared in the Harry Potter films.

“I love my family and working with anybody is a complicated thing. Any relationship which is a proper relationship will have good moments and bad moments.

Domhnall Gleeson praised the care his grandparents received from hospice staff (Niall Carson/PA)

“And that’s true of work and then when you bring family into that mix, there’s a whole history that also comes with it but I’ve always found the experiences to be very intensely positive and would always seek to try to do it more.”

While participating in the Hollywood strike, Gleeson is involved in fundraising efforts for hospice care in Ireland after his grandparents used such services.

The nationwide Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice has this year set a fundraising target of two million euro for hospice services.

The drive has raised €43.2 million since 1992.

This year’s events are due to take place on September 21st, or any date that suits local organisers.

“My family all became closer in the hospice going through what we went through and these coffee mornings are a way to bring people together as well and keep those connections going.”

He said the staff “took some of the burden” from the family and allowed them to concentrate on being around their loved ones as they prepared to die.

“They made that journey as beautiful and as easy as it is possible to be, it’s still a terrible thing.

“But seeing people who are cared for that much have that support, it makes me want to do everything I can for hospice.

People can register to host a coffee morning to support their local hospice on hospicecoffeemorning.ie or by calling 0818 995 996.

People can also contribute via hospicecoffeemorning.ie/donate.