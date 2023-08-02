Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 07:02

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Tributes following the deaths of two teenagers in a fatal collision in Co Monaghan cover much of the national front pages.

The Irish Times' headline reads: 'A night of celebration became a night of suffering and heartbreak', while the Irish Examiner says the two girls will be 'cherished, forever missed'.

The Examiner also reports on the findings of the annual Barnardos Back to School survey, reporting parent 'lie away at night' over school costs.

Meanwhile, The Echo says the Enivornmental Protection Agency has welcomed plans for a new water treatment plant for Cork.

The Irish IndependentIrish Daily MailIrish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily all carry images of Kiea McCann (17) and Dalava Mohammed (16).

The Mail claims a 'convoy of pupils' saw the collision on the way to their debs.

In Britain, police told to hand cautions out for minor crimes, a new cancer pill and AI helping spot breast cancer are among the top stories on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from the British Ministry of Justice who are telling police that thieves and drug users should be handed cautions rather than jail time.

The Metro says a new cancer pill inspired by a nine-year-old destroys tumours, but not healthy cells.

The Times features a story on AI being able to spot more breast cancer cases.

The Mirror reports Anton Du Beke was stabbed by his father as a young man.

The Independent’s campaign to keep the Afghan war pilot in the UK continues.

The i leads with fears of recession as interest rates are set to rise until Christmas.

Businesses have breathed a “sigh of relief” as the plan for a post-Brexit rival to the EU’s CE product quality mark was ditched, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Express reports on the biggest housing price fall in 14 years but warns a rise is on the way.

And the Daily Star says “NASA boffins” have lost a spacecraft worth £1 billion after they “fiddled with the aerial”.

