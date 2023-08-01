Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 07:12

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The fatal crash in Monaghan that claimed the lives of two teenagers on the way to their debs, and job losses at Accenture dominate the front pages in today's papers.

The Irish Times leads with the announcement that Accenture are set to cut 890 jobs from their Irish operation. They also lead with a picture of Katie McCabe and Vera Pauw, who had clashed during Ireland's draw against Nigeria.

The Irish Examiner also leads with the job losses announcement at Accenture, while Pauw and McCabe's clash also makes the front page, as the Ireland's manager's future hangs in the balance.

The Echo leads with calls from the Cork based industrial relations officer of the INMO calling for infection control reviews to combat overcrowding at hospitals.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with the fatal crash in Monaghan which claimed the lives of two teenagers on the way back from their debs.

The Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Daily Star also lead with the tragic incident.

British papers

Reaction to the British government announcing support for future oil and gas licensing rounds in the North Sea leads the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Guardian and Metro report environmental groups and experts reacted to the announcement with “dismay” and “fury”, while the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Just Stop Sunak”.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph says a new study has found the pandemic lockdowns damaged the emotional development of almost half of children.

The Times reports ministers are planning to introduce tougher sentences for shoplifting, burglary, theft and common assault.

Britain has been banned from EU trade talks after after the Government attempted to bypass the EU on post-Brexit trade, according to The Independent.

The i leads with a warning over the risks posed by artificial intelligence weapons.

The Financial Times says there has been a jump in mortgage approvals and consumer credit in a sign that interest rates may rise this week.

The Daily Express reports high street banks will be forced to pass on interest rate rises to savers, while the Daily Mail carries fallout from its campaign against “corrupt migration lawyers”.

And the Daily Star says the Prime Minister has defended his use of a helicopter to travel around the country.

