Driver of van dies in crash with lorry in Co Tipperary

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision between an articulated lorry and a van in Co Tipperary which took place this morning.

The collision occurred on the N24 Cahir-Clonmel Road, between Barne Lodge and Condon’s Cross, at approximately 10.40am.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say a technical examination of the scene is ongoing and the road – which is the main Waterford to Limerick road - remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N24 this morning, 31st July 2023, between 10am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.