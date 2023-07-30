Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 08:26

Later pub and club closing times will not come before Christmas, says Varadkar

The Taoiseach said next summer is a more realistic timeline for the implementation of new licensing laws.
By David Young and Cillian Sherlock, PA

Reforms of Ireland’s licensing laws will not be implemented in time to provide later closing times this Christmas, the Taoiseach has said.

The Government is renewing antiquated licensing laws to allow pubs and clubs to open later.

The current system is based on a patchwork of 100 laws – some of which are more than 200 years old and two-thirds of which pre-date the foundation of the State.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)

The legislative changes being brought forward by Justice Minister Helen McEntee were originally envisaged to be enacted this year.

Leo Varadkar said next summer is a more realistic timeline for the new system to be in place.

“I think it’s unlikely to be the case for Christmas, you know that would mean getting the legislation published and enacted before Christmas and, even when it is enacted, it’s the whole licensing system that has to be gone through,” he said.

“So I would say… I can say, it would not be the case that those laws will be in place for this Christmas. But I would hope they can be in place for next summer.

“And again, it’s something I discussed with Minister McEntee and the Attorney General (Rossa Fanning) only in the last couple of days, and they’re trying to put some additional resources behind that Bill and to get it done so we can have a later summer next summer.”

