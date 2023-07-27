Father of Grand National trainer Henry de Bromhead has died

Sarah Slater

The father of Cheltenham Gold Cup and English Grand National trainer Henry de Bromhead died on Wednesday.

A renowned and highly respected horse trainer, Harry de Bromhead trained from the family yard in Knockeen, Co Waterford.

It is the second tragedy to hit the de Bromhead family as Harry’s grandson Jack, 13, died just 10 months ago in September last year following an accident in a pony race at Rossbeigh during the Glenbeigh Festival in Kerry.

The second year secondary school student’s death was the result of an accident where the horse appeared to stumble at a bend and reportedly fell on the rider.

Mr de Bromhead is well-known for training Fissure Seal, winner of the 1993 Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival, whilst also winning a number of other Graded races.

He also trained Grand Habit to victory in the 1992 Thyestes Chase, in Gowran, Co Kilkenny and Bishops Hall, winner of the 1996 Kerry National. His son Henry took over the yard in 2000.

Tramore Racecourse paid tribute to Mr de Bromhead Senior saying: “It is with great sadness this evening that we have learned of the passing of Harry de Bromhead!

“A fantastic trainer, a true gentleman and a great friend of Tramore racecourse. May he rest in peace.”

His son Harry, secured an unprecedented ‘Triple Crown’ of the Cheltenham festival’s greatest prizes – the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup – in 2021, a few weeks later Henry De Bromhead completed a ‘Grand Slam’ of jump racing’s top races with Minella Times in the Grand National.

Last year, he secured back-to-back victories in the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Harry passed the baton onto his son Henry in January 2000.