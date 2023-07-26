Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany over child sexual abuse offences

James Cox

A man in his 30s has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany to serve an eight-year prison sentence for sexual offences against children.

He was located by PSNI officers in the south Belfast area on November 10th of last year, where he was arrested on an international warrant.

He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court the same day and was taken to prison, and today he has been returned to Germany where he will begin his sentence.

The PSNI said "Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their crimes".