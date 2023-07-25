Pair to face trial over Dublin medicines seizure

Tom Tuite

A man and woman are awaiting trial accused of breaking laws regulating health products laws in connection with an alleged seizure of prescription-only medicines, including steroids, at their Dublin home.

Saulius Daunaravicius and co-accused Kristina Daunaraviciene, of Swiftwood, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, were ordered by Judge Anthony Halpin to appear again at Dublin District Court in September.

The prosecution follows an investigation by the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

They are yet to indicate a plea, and both face charges under the Irish Medicines Board Act.

They are accused of keeping for supply without a prescription various medicinal products: Stanozolol Ampoules, Oxymetholone, ZPHC green, pink, brown and blue tablets, Clenbuterol, “unknown white tablets”, Trenbolone Enanthate vials, Trenbolone Acetate vials.

It is also alleged they had body massage oil vials containing a prescription-only product.

The offence allegedly occurred at their home address on or about September 23rd, 2022.

It is also alleged that while not lawfully conducting a retail pharmacy business, they unlawfully placed medicinal products on the market.

Mr Daunaravicius has an additional charge for failing to provide an authorised officer with his mobile phone or its whereabouts when requested.

The value or quantity of medicine was not given, but a decision was made that the case was too serious to be heard at the District Court level.

That means the case will be sent forward for trial on indictment to the Circuit Court, which, on conviction, has broader sentencing powers.

State solicitor Anna Bridgeman told Judge Halpin that the book of evidence was in typing. It needs to be served on the defendants before the District Court can grant a return for trial order.

The pair, who have yet to indicate a plea, did not address the court.