Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 07:23

Free IVF treatment to be launched in September

Couples will have access to one publicly funded round of IVF from September
Free IVF treatment to be launched in September

James Cox

Couples will have access to one publicly funded round of IVF from September.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will update his Cabinet colleagues on the plans in their final meeting before their summer recess.

September will be the first time in the history of the State there will be publicly funded reproductive treatment.

Eligible couples will be fully funded for one round of IVF, subject to qualification criteria.

The HSE is finalising the plans with services to be provided through private clinics.

One IVF cycle will be provided for couples who've had no more than one privately-funded round.

Up to three cycles of IUI, Intrauterine Insemination Treatment, may also be covered.

Access criteria will include couples having a known clinical cause of infertility, maximum age limits, Body Mass Index requirements and the number of children the couple already have.

€10 million in funding has been provided for this year, with the Department of Health planning to expand the services offered and the number of people who can avail of them over time.

More in this section

Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor allowed passport for two weeks Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor allowed passport for two weeks
Dubliner pleads guilty to endangerment of man who later died in house fire Dubliner pleads guilty to endangerment of man who later died in house fire
Greek wildfire holiday refunds 'the proper approach' – Tánaiste Greek wildfire holiday refunds 'the proper approach' – Tánaiste
Kilkenny man jailed for rape of 13-year-old girl

Kilkenny man jailed for rape of 13-year-old girl

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more