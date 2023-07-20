Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 06:23

Search for driver who fled scene after fatal crash in Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information about the crash in Co Kildare to come forward.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Gardaí are looking for information after a driver fled from the scene of a crash in which a passenger was fatally injured in Co Kildare.

The crash involving a truck and a car occurred on the R403 in Celbridge at approximately 10.50pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí said a passenger from the car, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured.

However, the driver of the car “failed to remain at the scene”.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination, which was conducted on Wednesday morning.

The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

