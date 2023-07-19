Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 12:59

Two plead guilty to attempted deception in Carlow case about deceased man's pension

Judge Eugene O’Keeffe said an outline of what he called “this somewhat bizarre case” would be given on Friday when sentencing would occur
Sarah Slater

Two men have pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted deception of a post office worker concerning a deceased man’s pension in January last year.

Both co-accused Declan Haughney, 41, of 119 Pollerton Road, Carlow and Gareth Coakley, 37 are charged with attempted deception of Margaret O’Toole at Hosey’s post office on Staplestown Road, Carlow town contrary to common law of which they pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

The pair also faced a charge of the attempted theft of the old age pension of 66-year-old Peadar Doyle totalling €246 on January 21st, 2022.

Mr Doyle's body was later removed from the post office.

On Tuesday both had pleaded not guilty during a court appearance, and a trial was due to proceed today. The trial had been expected to last into the end of next week.

However, this morning Judge Eugene O’Keeffe was informed by Defence Counsels David Roberts for Mr Haughney, and Defence Counsel Richard Downey for Mr Coakley, that their clients were changing their pleas in respect of one of the charges.

Judge O’Kelly then discharged the jury.

The judge said an outline of what he called “this somewhat bizarre case” would be given on Friday when sentencing would occur.

Both men have been remanded in custody until Friday. The court heard the offence carries a maximum imprisonment of five years.

