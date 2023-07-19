Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 09:04

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The deaths of an Irish father and son in a crash in Turkey, plans for higher tax for SUVs, and opposition to a VAT cut for the building sector are among the stories that feature on Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on a plan for higher tax for SUVs.

A tax group is against a VAT reduction for the building sector, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the crash that killed Eoin Fitzpatrick and his son Dylan in Turkey.

The Echo leads with a story on Denise O'Sullivan and the Women's World Cup, while a story on dilapidated apartments in Cork city also makes the front page.

The tragedy in Turkey also makes the front pages of the Irish Sun and The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph reports a blackout threat due to job cuts at power stations. A story on Manchester United re-signing Jonny Evans also makes the front page.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the construction of the Children's Hospital.

The Illegal Migrant Bill’s passage through the British Parliament, the European heatwave and Nigel Farage’s snubbing by a leading bank are among the many stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph says Coutts closed Nigel Farage’s accounts because his views did not align with the banks “purpose and values”.

The Daily Mirror looks at the hot weather in Europe which it describes as the “heatwave from hell”.

The Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak’s warning to migrants, saying they face the “toughest laws” after the small boats bill got through Parliament.

The Times says Mr Sunak will delay issuing trans guidance for schools after lawyers warned that plans to “strengthen it would be unlawful”.

The Guardian reveals the number of convictions for Covid breaches has reached more than 28,000.

The Independent continue their investigation into racial slurs used in public documents.

Tata Motors is set to release a plan for their first battery factory in Somerset, according to the Financial Times.

The Metro leads with a story on a mother who was freed from jail after using illegally procured tablets to have an abortion.

And the Daily Star says some people are upset with Hugh Grant’s casting as an Oompa Loompa in Willy Wonka.

