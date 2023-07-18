Two men appear in court over alleged deception and theft at Post Office in Carlow

Sarah Slater

Two men appeared before Carlow Circuit Criminal Court charged with deception and theft at a post office in January, last year involving the pension of a deceased pensioner.

Declan Haughney, 41, of 119 Pollerton Road, Carlow and Gareth Coakley, 37 of 44 John Sweeney Park are charged with attempted deception of Margaret O’Toole at Hosey’s post office on Staplestown Road, Carlow town.

The pair are also charged with the attempted theft of the old age pension of 66-year-old Peadar Doyle totalling €246 on January 21st 2022.

Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Both defendants are pleading not guilty.

Prosecution Counsel Niall Storan instructed by State solicitor Susan Maher informed the court that the case was “likely to run into the tail end of next week” and that there would be 15 lay witnesses and more than 14 gardaí of all rank and file would be giving evidence.

Defence Counsel David Roberts represents Mr Haughney, while Defence Counsel Richard Downey appears for Mr Coakley and both are instructed by Joseph Farrell solicitor.

The case is due to start in full at 10.30am on Wednesday.