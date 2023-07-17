Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 09:16

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Co Tipperary

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary.

The crash happened at Burgess West in Ballylooby at around 11.25pm on Sunday.

The body of the 41-year-old pedestrian was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured.

The road has been closed and local diversions are in place pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052-744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

