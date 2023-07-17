What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Concerns over children in care, road deaths and RTÉ are some of the stories covered in Monday's national papers.

The Irish Times reads: 'State failing children in care, says judge', while the Examiner reports on a man being charged with the murder of his wife in Cork.

That story also gives The Echo its lead, alongside a report on the death of Ciaran Keating, brother of Boyzone's Ronan Keating, in a crash in Mayo on Saturday.

The Irish Independent leads with an image of Paudie Clifford and Tadhg Morley celebrating following their win over Derry on Sunday to see their way into their All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Dublin.

The paper also reports on budget plans surrounding child benefit and parental leave.

Here's the front page of Monday's Irish Independent

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mail claims the "vast majority" want pay caps introduced at RTÉ following the recent revelations.

Finally, both the Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star lead with fatalities on the roads over the weekend, including two people who were killed at the Sligo Stages Rally.

In Britain, there was little consensus on the top stories across the UK’s newspapers.

The Daily Express reports on the shocking amount of assaults that have been reported on police premises.

A heat storm is set to hit Southern Europe for the second extreme weather event in a week, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 17 July 2023: Alarm as new 'heat storm' threatens to engulf Europe

The Daily Mirror leads with the results of a new Alzheimer’s drug trial that could slow the rate of mental decline by 36 per cent.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from British prime minister Rishi Sunak who warns students of universities offering “bad degrees” and made a vow to stop them.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:



'Students are being ripped off, PM warns'



The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:

'Students are being ripped off, PM warns'

The Financial Times looks into the feud between tech giants Sony and Microsoft, who have called a truce after an 18-month battle for Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft are looking likely to acquire.

Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 17 July

The rising interest rates in the UK are causing “negative budgets”, with household incomes no longer meeting basic costs, The Times reports.

The i leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being labelled “conservative” as he ruled out making changes to the child benefits cap.

Monday's i: 'Conservative' Starmer faces backlash over refusal to scrap child benefits cap #TomorrowsPapersToday #iNewspaper

Metro issues a warning after storms created 54 pollution hotspots at beaches in England, just as the summer holiday season begins.

An investigation by The Independent revealed the n-word was used in dozens of references in official Royal Collection Trust documents, and were only removed last week.

And the Daily Star say “boffins” do not want us to hate seagulls as they “are not the enemy”.