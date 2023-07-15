Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 10:25

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's front pages
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The RTÉ pay scandal, a large cocaine seizure in Co Wexford, and the Women's World Cup are among the topics that feature on Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with an interview with new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst, who is set to meet with Ryan Tubridy to discuss the presenter's future at the national broadcaster.

Gardaí believe a major Balkan drug gang is behind the seizure of €11.4 million worth of cocaine at Rosslare Europort, the Irish Examiner reports. A story on Republic of Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan, who could be a doubt for the World Cup, also makes the front page.

Ryan Tubridy will be cleared over the undeclared payments at the centre of the pay scandal, as it was RTÉ's error, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on a five-year-old girl who received a settlement of €3 million over the care she received at birth in Cork University Maternity Hospital.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on an Irish man who survived a bear attack in Canada.

The Irish Sun and Irish Daily Mail both have front page interviews with new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst.

The cocaine seizure at Rosslare Europort makes the front page of The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the death of a crime boss.

After several days when there has largely been a consensus on the main story of the day, Saturday’s UK newspapers revert to a wide range of topics.

The scandal surrounding Huw Edwards, which occupied the front pages earlier in the week, features on the front of the Daily Mirror which says the public and colleagues have called for the newsreader to return to our screens after allegations he paid a teenager for sexual images.

The Times concentrates on government plans to scrap inheritance tax in what it calls a “totemic” offering to voters.

“Meltdown” is the headline on the Daily Mail, one of several titles to reference the looming heatwave across parts of Europe, which it says will combine with walkouts by staff at Gatwick and industrial action by European air traffic controllers for a miserable time for travellers.

The Daily Star also focuses on the heatwave as it predicts British holidaymakers will still hit the beaches in temperatures up to 49C.

Europe’s heatwave makes the front of the i weekend, but it leads on an investigation which shows children are being exposed to “terrifying” levels of lead in drinking water at schools.

The Daily Express also features the airport strikes and is one of several titles to carry a picture of Prince George at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire, but it leads on plans from what it calls “eco zealots” to “paralyse” London with protests on Monday.

Prince George also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which concentrates on UK government guidance to schools on trans issues.

The Guardian turns its attention to gaming addiction as it reports on a specialist clinic seeing more than seven times its anticipated demand over the past year.

Calls to repay a “debt of honour” make the front of The Independent as it continues its campaign to help Afghans who fought and worked alongside British troops.

And the Financial Times Weekend turns its attention to big US banks cashing in by charging more for loans as interest rates rise.

More in this section

Irish Coast Guard exceeded max speed in potentially dangerous incident over NI Irish Coast Guard exceeded max speed in potentially dangerous incident over NI
Burglar who threatened to kill homeowner has jail-time almost doubled Burglar who threatened to kill homeowner has jail-time almost doubled
Man awarded €15,490 for minor neck injury in traffic lights accident Man awarded €15,490 for minor neck injury in traffic lights accident
irish examinerguardianirish independentthe irish timestimesdaily telegraphfinancial timesdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrorirish daily starirish sunirish daily mailthe echofront pages
Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal

Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more