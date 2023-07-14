Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 07:13

Rain warning in place for all counties in the Republic

The warning will last until 7pm on Friday, except for Donegal, where the remaining will stay in effect until midnight
Rain warning in place for all counties in the Republic

Muireann Duffy

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for all counties in the Republic.

The alert began at 2am on Friday, covering Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan.

The warning is set to remain in place until 7pm.

A second alert has also been issued for Donegal, lasting from midday to midnight on Friday.

Nationally, Met Éireann warned of spells of heavy rain and blustery conditions at time, "especially on south and east coasts".

Similar conditions are expected to follow in Donegal, with potential for localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travel conditions.

Wet conditions will continue throughout the weekend, accompanied by strong winds in parts.

Maximum temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the region of 15 to 19 degrees.

More in this section

Online relationship fraud victim admits to stealing €100,000 from elderly couple Online relationship fraud victim admits to stealing €100,000 from elderly couple
Stormont impasse 'limiting North's ability to benefit from Windsor Framework' Stormont impasse 'limiting North's ability to benefit from Windsor Framework'
Johnny Sexton to discover World Cup fate when misconduct verdict revealed Johnny Sexton to discover World Cup fate when misconduct verdict revealed
Planning granted for €345m housing scheme on former RTÉ lands in Donnybrook

Planning granted for €345m housing scheme on former RTÉ lands in Donnybrook

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more