New sex education classes to be mandatory for Leaving Cert cycle

Kenneth Fox

A new draft sex education curriculum for the Senior Cycle is being published on Wednesday.

It has been designed to provide "accurate and age-appropriate information" on wellbeing, relationships and sexuality.

Sex education classes will be mandatory for all senior cycle students at second level as part of the plans.

Government advisors are looking for feedback from parents, students and teachers, with a view to start teaching the new curriculum in September 2024.

Eric Nelligan, Assistant Principal at St. Munchin's College in Limerick and Aontú Education Spokesperson, said this cannot be rushed through without properly consulting with schools and parents.

"Generally teachers I find are very good at being able to read the minds of their students and delivering the content in a way they feel is appropriate."

He is worried that it could be "hijacked" to push an ideology in one way or the other.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) says there is widespread support for the move which, it believes, will play an important role in fostering self-confidence and helping students prepare for life beyond school.

As The Irish Times reports, most schools do not timetable sex education for senior cycle students, typically aged from 15 to 18.

Under the planned changes, schools will be expected to provide one hour per week, or 60 hours of Social Personal Health Education (SPHE) classes during fifth and sixth year.

Work is still under way on how much time will be dedicated to the subject during transition year.

Parents will have the right to request that their child opt out of any learning that contravenes their conscience. Once a student turns 18 they have a right to decide for themselves if they wish to participate in learning.

The subject will not be examined as a Leaving Cert subject, but the curriculum will provide scope for students to be assessed in class.

The draft includes a focus on mental health and wellbeing, relationships and sexuality and developing skills needed to plan for the future as well as understanding rights and responsibilities before the law.

The NCCA said it will analyse and report on all feedback received through the consultation and give “careful and deep consideration” to the findings and their implications for the curriculum.