Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 07:43

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The scandal surrounding a BBC presenter dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.
One story continues to dominate across Wednesday’s front pages after Ryan Tubridy and his agent gave evidence to Oireachtas committees over the RTÉ payments controversy.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner both carry photomontages of Tubridy giving evidence on their front pages, as the former Late Late Show presenter accused RTÉ of misleading the public over the "fiasco".

The Irish Independent says RTÉ could sell off its Montrose campus in Dublin as part of radical plans to overhaul the crisis-hit broadcaster.

Tubridy thinks he could be out of a job by Friday, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

While the Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star talk about a Dáil showdown involving RTÉ's top-paid presenter.

Another controversial broadcaster is on the front page of the Belfast Telegraph as Stephen Nolan was revealed as one of the BBC's top-paid presenters, earning just over £400,000 (€470,000) last year.

Meanwhile, the ongoing scandal surrounding an unnamed BBC presenter leads the majority of British papers and makes an appearance on all the front pages.

The Sun, which first broke the story about the presenter paying a teenager for pictures, reports the star broke lockdown to meet with another youngster.

Both The Daily Telegraph and The Times include coverage of Nato not offering Ukraine swift entry, but both lead on the BBC star – the Telegraph saying he faces a fresh allegation while the Times reports the sent “abuse” to a dating app user.

That line is echoed in the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express while The Independent said he faces a claim of sending “abusive” texts from a second accuser.

The i opts for the same line, while the Metro also says the star is facing “fresh claims”.

London's Met Police asking the BBC to pause their inquiry into the presenter makes a downpage story in The Guardian, which opts to lead on UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt saying there is no extra cash to increase pay in the public sector.

“BBC Meltdown” is the headline across the top of the Daily Mail which also features a picture of Carrie Johnson and her third child with former prime minister Boris Johnson, but it leads on a story about a “Chinese spy” attempting to enter a talk by Hong Kong dissidents at the House of Commons.

The BBC allegations and Nato’s meeting in Lithuania both feature on the front of the Financial Times, but it focuses on Microsoft moving closer to securing its purchase of Call of Duty video game makers Activision.

And the Daily Star focuses on a spaceship which could cut flights to Mars to 30 days.

