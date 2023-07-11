Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 16:13

Man jailed for attempting to communicate with a child for purpose of sexual exploitation

A separate charge of attempting to intentionally meet with a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation on May 6th 2019, at St Stephen's Green, Dublin, was taken into consideration by the court.
Man jailed for attempting to communicate with a child for purpose of sexual exploitation

Eimear Dodd

A man has been jailed for 18 months for attempting to communicate with a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation four years ago.

Ronan Rogers (54) of Boyerstown, Navan, Co Meath pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of attempting to communicate with a child using electronic means for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of the child on dates between March 3rd 2019, and May 6th 2019.

A separate charge of attempting to intentionally meet with a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation on May 6th 2019, at St Stephen's Green, Dublin, was taken into consideration by the court.

Imposing the sentence, Judge Martin Nolan said Rogers's actions were “very wrong” as he “believed he was going to meet a young child to make certain demands of them”.

He handed Rogers a sentence of three and a half years, with the final two years suspended on strict conditions.

Judge Nolan said he had taken Rogers' medical condition into consideration, and “the court must deal with the person before it”.

The judge noted that Rogers was involved in communication with a person he thought was a child aged around 11 or 12 years old. However, Rogers was actually speaking with individuals pretending to be a child.

He noted that Rogers suggested he wanted to “meet with the child and engage in certain activities” in these messages. Rogers also sent a photo.

A meeting was arranged at a shopping centre, but no child was present as Rogers had been communicating with individuals pretending to be a child.

Judge Nolan noted that in an earlier hearing, the defence submitted that Rogers should not face this offence since there was no child involved. However, this was rejected.

“A person can attempt to do the impossible and be guilty of criminal behaviour,” he said, adding that he would impose a sentence on Rogers for his attempted behaviour. He said Roger's behaviour could be characterised as “grooming a young child”.

The judge noted that the mitigation includes the guilty plea, Rogers' cooperation with gardai, his admissions, remorse and the contents of the documents submitted to the court.

“I think he is unlikely re-offend to this degree in future,” Judge Nolan said.

He also noted that Rogers has Spina Bifida and lives a “reclusive life”.

“I do believe he knows it was wrong to do what he did. I believe he knew he should not do it. I believe he has the moral judgement and culpability for this behaviour,” Judge Nolan said.

The judge also noted that Rogers had already been “shamed” for his actions, and his family had also been affected.

Judge Nolan ordered Rogers to place himself under the supervision of the Probation Service for two years post-release. He directed medical reports provided to the court to be made available to prison authorities.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

More in this section

Pensioner jailed for repeated rape of granddaughter fails to overturn conviction Pensioner jailed for repeated rape of granddaughter fails to overturn conviction
Government to investigate alleged animal welfare breaches, says Varadkar Government to investigate alleged animal welfare breaches, says Varadkar
Tubridy concedes it is ‘touch and go’ whether he keeps RTÉ radio job Tubridy concedes it is ‘touch and go’ whether he keeps RTÉ radio job
dublin circuit criminal courtmeathsexual exploitationronan rodgers
Cocaine Bear movie sniffs up €2m to €5m in corporation tax credits

Cocaine Bear movie sniffs up €2m to €5m in corporation tax credits

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more