What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

RTÉ's woes continue to dominate the national newspapers.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner look ahead to Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly's appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee and Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, The Echo reports that residents on Noonan's Road in Cork want action over housing conditions which they claim are like "going back to the dark ages".

The Irish Daily Star labels Tuesday's PAC hearing as "the greatest showdown", with the Irish Daily Mail evoking a similar sentiment.

Tuesday’s front page pic.twitter.com/GaNwtUfjLJ — Irish Daily Star (@isfearranstar) July 11, 2023

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail carries an image of RTÉ's new director general, Kevin Bakhurst, who took the reins at the national broadcaster on Monday, in what the paper describes as "day one of the job from hell".

In Britain, a BBC presenter’s alleged explicit photo scandal once again dominated the front pages.

The Sun says the stepfather of the young person at the centre of the scandal has called the BBC “liars”.

On tomorrow's front page: Family of youngster ‘paid by BBC star for sex pictures’ says corporation ignored bombshell testimony given six weeks ago https://t.co/Xkw8DWnEZL pic.twitter.com/Asf7Y2jLJz — The Sun (@TheSun) July 10, 2023

The accused BBC presenter is known by one in six Brits, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express and The Guardian report the alleged victim at the heart of the scandal has rubbished the claims.

Tuesday's front page: Teen At Heart Of BBC Star Scandal Says Claims Are 'Rubbish' #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/ZWqASDJCoE pic.twitter.com/N4VgbtO1hT — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 10, 2023

Guardian front page, Tuesday 11 July 2023: Young person at centre of BBC scandal says claims are ‘rubbish’ pic.twitter.com/GK6pUH034a — The Guardian (@guardian) July 10, 2023

That angle also features on the front of the Daily Mirror and the i.

Tuesday's front page: BBC presenter did nothing wrong, claims young person at centre of ‘sex photo scandal’#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pVxoUngfRV — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 10, 2023

In other news, The Times says hotels have been given millions to reserve beds as a “buffer” for migrants.

THE TIMES: Hotels given millions to reserve beds for migrants #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Z38er5KyPu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 10, 2023

Ukraine will be offered “Israel-style” security guarantees by Nato, according to The Telegraph, with the UK, US, France and Germany committing long-term to arm and help the country.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Ukraine to be offered Nato-lite protection'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/jVxx55rdRd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 10, 2023

Metro reports on the stabbing of a teacher at a school in Gloucestershire.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



IT'S OK MUM & DAD WE'RE SAFE



🔴 Star suspended over '£35,000 indecent pics' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tfcm7c7IS5 — Metro (@MetroUK) July 10, 2023

The Independent says there will be “holiday chaos” for around 180,000 people after easyJet cancelled 1,700 flights.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Holiday chaos for 180,000 as easyjet cancels 1700 flights #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/14OpN1Qcac — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey have called for “wage restraint”, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday July 11 https://t.co/28YFdBGWXm pic.twitter.com/1W5v4Nb0Nj — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 10, 2023

And the Daily Star says warming ocean temperatures is creating “crackpot weather”.