Aviation watchdog obtains €348,000 in compensation for air passengers in 2022

Gordon Deegan

Aviation sector watchdog, the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) last year obtained €348,000 in refunds and compensation for disgruntled air passengers.

That is according to the 2022 CAR annual report which shows that last year it received 2,302 valid complaints over airlines with complaints concerning long delay and cancellation making up the bulk of the complaints at 2,221.

CAR received 1,178 complaints over cancellations and 1,043 over long delays.

As the airline industry made a strong return after Covid-19 shutdowns of 2021 and 2020, the number of valid complaints last year increased by 55 per cent from 1,479 in 2021 to 2,302 last year.

The report states that by January 30th of this year, 600 of these valid complaints have been concluded with 567 of those upheld.

The report states that over €120,000 was obtained in refunds following CAR intervention and more than €228,000 in compensation was awarded to passengers in respect of the 567 upheld complaints.

The report shows that CAR received an "unprecedented" number of complaints in the second half of 2022 as the airline industry recovered from Covid-19 air travel restrictions.

The report outlines that over 78 per cent of the total complaints were received in the second half of the year with a daily average of 19 complaints.

As the two biggest airline operators in Ireland, Aer Lingus and Ryanair accounted for 66 per cent of complaints made in 2022.

The figures show that 1,253 complaints were made against Aer Lingus and 830 were made against Ryanair.

The report shows of the 1,253 complaints made against Aer Lingus, 146 were upheld, 297 not sustained with investigations ongoing in 810.

In relation to Ryanair, 161 complaints were upheld, 224 were not sustained and investigations were ongoing in 445.

On complaints made by persons with reduced mobility, the report states that “during 2022, after ongoing discussions and on foot of complaints received in previous years, we obtained a commitment from Aer Lingus.

To retrofit over 100 aircraft to ensure that onboard wheelchairs are available on most of their passenger flights. This is a very positive step towards greater accessibility”.

The report also confirms that CAR administered 507 claims by customers of collapsed entities reported in 2021 who last year received €844,180 in refunds from insolvency protection Bonds held by the Commission, the Traveller’s Protection Fund and the refund credit note scheme.

Last year, the Commission recorded a surplus of €48,000. The Commission’s costs totalled €4.69m as its net income amounted to €4.14 million.