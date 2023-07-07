Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 16:20

Cork Airport announces new service to Paris

Cork Airport has announced a new Ryanair service which will run three-times a week to Paris Beauvais, beginning in October.
Katie Mellett

Cork Airport has announced a new Ryanair service which will run three-times a week to Paris Beauvais and will commence from October 29th. This will connect the south of Ireland with France's capital city.

“The City of Lights” is renowned for its unique culture, superb food, captivating art and iconic landmarks and this new service to Paris is sure to prove very popular with passengers in Munster, seeking a winter city break.

Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the new Ryanair service to Paris Beauvais.

"This new service significantly enhances our connectivity with France and provides important access to the enchanting city of Paris. We are confident that the new Ryanair service to Paris Beauvais will offer an invaluable link for both leisure and business passengers alike.”

Director of Digital & Marketing at Ryanair, Dara Brady said: Its year-round romantic charm makes Paris the perfect winter city break with so much to do and see, from ice-skating to Christmas markets to simply just sitting back and watching the Eiffel Tower sparkle – winter in Paris is a must!”

ryanaircork airportoctoberparis beauvaishead of aviation business development at cork airporttara finndirector of digital & marketing at ryanairdara brady
