Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 11:44

Irish employers slow to change remote working rules

The survey was carried out by business law firm Mason Hayesa abd Curran and revealed that 27 per cent of employers do not have a remote working policy
Irish employers slow to change remote working rules

Katie Mellett

A total of three out of 10 employers do not have a flexible working policy in place and almost as many 27 per cent do not have a remote working policy, according to a recent survey of HR professionals from both the public and private sectors.

The survey was carried out by business law firm Mason Hayes & Curran at a recent Employment Law webinar, which attracted more than 500 attendees.

The event discussed the rapidly changing employment law landscape in Ireland, with several significant pieces of new legislation governing working conditions, sick leave, whistleblowing, work life balance, gender pay gap reporting and more.

Melanie Crowley, Partner and head of the employment and benefits team at Mason Hayes & Curran, said: “Remote and flexible working have become commonplace and will be legislated for under the Work Life Balance Act. While this has yet to commence, we would advise employers to prepare now for when it comes into force."

More than a fifth of employers have had to deal with a protected disclosure, but 17 per cent do not have a whistleblowing policy and 23 per cent do not have the required internal channels in place for workers to report wrongdoing

The survey found that less than half of employers have updated their sick pay policy in line with the new statutory sick pay legislation brought in this January.

Previously, employees did not have a legal right to be paid while on sick leave, but now there is legislation which mandates for payment of sick pay in certain circumstances.

The survey also found that 47 per cent of employers are not required by their organisation to publish a gender pay gap report. Only 33 per cent of employers have started preparing its report for 2023.

The event reviewed the new EU rules on transparent and predictable working conditions, which came into force in December last year. When asked, less than half of employers said they have updated their template employment contracts or reviewed their probationary periods in line with the new legislation.

Lucy O'Neill, senior associate at Mason Hayes & Curran said: “For many employers, the new regulations on transparent and predictable working conditions flew largely under the radar.

"However, the legislation introduced some significant new obligations for employers which include limits on the length of probationary periods, which can be no longer than six months for employees in the private sector and a year for employees in the private sector."

More in this section

Sixty new jobs created at Aldi stores in Cork and Galway Sixty new jobs created at Aldi stores in Cork and Galway
RTÉ director general should ask executives to step aside, says Committee chair RTÉ director general should ask executives to step aside, says Committee chair
RTÉ staff member who had loan car for five years returned it this week RTÉ staff member who had loan car for five years returned it this week
surveygender pay gapemployerswork-life balancelaw firmmason hayes & curranemployment law webinar
Transition to renewables will require ‘huge national effort’, energy summit told

Transition to renewables will require ‘huge national effort’, energy summit told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more